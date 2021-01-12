0
Tuesday 12 January 2021 - 11:49

Zionist Entity to Reopen Liaison Office in Morocco

Zionist Foreign Ministry has selected David Govrin, who was Israeli ambassador to Egypt from 2016 to 2020, to be the charge d’affaires in Rabat, taking up his position in “the next days,” an Israeli official told AFP.

Morocco and the Zionist entity in December signed a US-brokered normalization agreement in Rabat.

Morocco closed its liaison office in Tel Aviv in 2000, at the start of the second Palestinian intifada, or uprising.

A Moroccan technical delegation visited the site two weeks ago to lay the groundwork for its reopening.

The North African kingdom was one of three Arab nations last year to normalize ties with the Zionist entity under US-brokered deals after the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, with Sudan following suit last week.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also invited Morocco’s King Mohammed VI for a visit.
