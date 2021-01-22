Hezbollah: Terrorist Bombings Return Suspiciously to Iraq after Official and Public Calls for Withdrawal of US Occupation Troops

Islam Times - Hezbollah condemned firmly the twin terrorist blasts which rocked Baghdad on Thursday and claimed dozens of martyrs and wounded after targeting a crowded market in the city.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Hezbollah considered it as suspicious that the terrorist bombings have returned to Iraq after a period of stability and amid surge of popular and official demands for the withdrawal of the US occupation forces from the country.The US administration responded to those calls by imposing more sanctions on the Hashd Shaabi Committee and its dear commanders in order to expose Iraq to the threats of ISIL and other terrorist groups, according to the statement.In response to the brutal crime, the Iraqis must keep committed to alert, unity, independence, freedom, rejection of the US occupation, and exertion of more efforts to chase the remnants of the terrorist groups in the country, the statement emphasized.Hezbollah finally offered deep condolences to the Iraqi officials, people and the martyrs’ families, hoping that Holy God grants the wounded a speedy recovery and the entire Iraqi nation security as well as stability.