US Ready to Work with EU on China, Iran, Russia

Islam Times - Jake Sullivan, US President Biden’s national security adviser, held his first calls with foreign counterparts from France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Sullivan held what the new administration described as “separate introductory calls” with French diplomatic adviser Emmanuel Bonne, British foreign secretary Dominic Raab, German foreign policy adviser Jan Hecker, and Shigeru Kitamura, the head of Japan’s National Security Secretariat, on Thursday, Biden’s first full day in office.“With European partners, Mr. Sullivan underwork closely with European allies on a range of shared priorities, including issues pertaining to China, Iran, and Russia, scored the Biden Administration’s intention to strengthen the transatlantic alliance and affirmed our readiness to ” National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne said.Horne said that Sullivan stressed the importance of the US-Japan alliance in his call with Kitamura and the new administration’s desire to address challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, China and North Korea.The calls are expected and represent Sullivan's effort to reach out to key foreign allies as the new administration gets underway.Separately, Biden is expected to hold his first call with a foreign leader on Friday. White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters early this week that Biden planned to speak with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau."I expect they will certainly discuss the important relationship with Canada as well as Biden's decision on the Keystone pipeline that he announced today," Psaki told reporters at a briefing Wednesday.