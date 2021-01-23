0
Saturday 23 January 2021 - 01:55

US Ready to Work with EU on China, Iran, Russia

Story Code : 911798
US Ready to Work with EU on China, Iran, Russia
Sullivan held what the new administration described as “separate introductory calls” with French diplomatic adviser Emmanuel Bonne, British foreign secretary Dominic Raab, German foreign policy adviser Jan Hecker, and Shigeru Kitamura, the head of Japan’s National Security Secretariat, on Thursday, Biden’s first full day in office.

“With European partners, Mr. Sullivan underwork closely with European allies on a range of shared priorities, including issues pertaining to China, Iran, and Russia, scored the Biden Administration’s intention to strengthen the transatlantic alliance and affirmed our readiness to ” National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne said.

Horne said that Sullivan stressed the importance of the US-Japan alliance in his call with Kitamura and the new administration’s desire to address challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, China and North Korea.

The calls are expected and represent Sullivan's effort to reach out to key foreign allies as the new administration gets underway. 

Separately, Biden is expected to hold his first call with a foreign leader on Friday. White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters early this week that Biden planned to speak with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"I expect they will certainly discuss the important relationship with Canada as well as Biden's decision on the Keystone pipeline that he announced today," Psaki told reporters at a briefing Wednesday.
Related Stories
US Plotting Against Turkey, Iran, Maybe Russia: Erdogan
Islam Times - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has rebuked the US military presence in Syria as opportunistic, saying that Washington had “calculations against Turkey, Iran and maybe ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Iraqi Resistance Group: Bin Salman to Pay Price for Baghdad Explosions
Iraqi Resistance Group: Bin Salman to Pay Price for Baghdad Explosions
Four People Killed, Four Injured in
Four People Killed, Four Injured in 'Israeli Rocket Attack' on Hama, Syria
22 January 2021
Bomb Kills 1 Police, Wounds 3 In Egypt’s Sinai
Bomb Kills 1 Police, Wounds 3 In Egypt’s Sinai
22 January 2021
Pelosi Vows Action on Trump Trial:
Pelosi Vows Action on Trump Trial: 'We Must Do It'
22 January 2021
US Return to JCPOA Should Not Couple with Preconditions for Iran: Russia
US Return to JCPOA Should Not Couple with Preconditions for Iran: Russia
22 January 2021
ISIS Claims Responsibility for Baghdad Terrorist Bombings
ISIS Claims Responsibility for Baghdad Terrorist Bombings
22 January 2021
Maduro Hails Trump’s Departure: He Left Alone, This Is Our Triumph!
Maduro Hails Trump’s Departure: He Left Alone, This Is Our Triumph!
22 January 2021
Suicide Attack Leaves 15 Dead, 20 Injured in Central Baghdad Market
Suicide Attack Leaves 15 Dead, 20 Injured in Central Baghdad Market
21 January 2021
Defeated Trump to Live in Fear, Says Daughter of Martyred Gen. Soleimani
Defeated Trump to Live in Fear, Says Daughter of Martyred Gen. Soleimani
21 January 2021
Biden Rolls Back Trump Policies on Wall, Climate, Health, Muslims
Biden Rolls Back Trump Policies on Wall, Climate, Health, Muslims
21 January 2021
China Imposes Sanctions on 28 US Individuals as Trump Leaves White House
China Imposes Sanctions on 28 US Individuals as Trump Leaves White House
21 January 2021
Iran Blocks Saudi, UAE From Joining UN Disarmament Talks
Iran Blocks Saudi, UAE From Joining UN Disarmament Talks
20 January 2021
US and Zionist Regime are Behind the Denial of Justice that is Being Done to Sheikh Zakzaki and the Islamic Movement
US and Zionist Regime are Behind the Denial of Justice that is Being Done to Sheikh Zakzaki and the Islamic Movement
20 January 2021