US Seeking Diplomatic Solution to Dispute with Tehran: Amb.

Islam Times - The US Ambassador to Baghdad said his country is seeking to solve diplomatic differences with Iran.

According to al-Sumeria TV, the office of Iraq's National Security Adviser Qasim al-Araji stated that the Iraqi official received the US ambassador to Baghdad Mathew Tooler.The US ambassador noted that his country's differences with Iran still exist and that Washington will resolve them through diplomatic means. A diplomatic solution requires extensive efforts, the statement said.According to the statement, the US ambassador stressed the need to continue cooperation with Iraq in the international coalition framework against ISIS.In the statement, al-Araji, for his part, said Iraq is looking forward to continuing to work with the coalition to fight terrorism and exchange intelligence about the terrorists until they are eliminated.The former democrat US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton acknowledges that the US created terrorist groups such as ISIS and al-Qaeda in the region. The former US President, Donald Trump, also confirmed the confession in his 2016 election campaign.Trump also issued the direct order of the assassination of Iran's Lt. Gen. Qasem Solemani, the most brilliant figure fighting against the US-backed ISIS (Daesh) terrorist group.General Soleimani, who traveled to Iraq on January 3 at the official invitation of Iraqi officials, was assassinated along with Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and eight others in an airstrike by the US aggressors and terrorists near Baghdad Airport in Iraq.