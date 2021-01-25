0
Monday 25 January 2021 - 00:11

US Seeking Diplomatic Solution to Dispute with Tehran: Amb.

Story Code : 912189
US Seeking Diplomatic Solution to Dispute with Tehran: Amb.
According to al-Sumeria TV, the office of Iraq's National Security Adviser Qasim al-Araji stated that the Iraqi official received the US ambassador to Baghdad Mathew Tooler.

The US ambassador noted that his country's differences with Iran still exist and that Washington will resolve them through diplomatic means. A diplomatic solution requires extensive efforts, the statement said.

According to the statement, the US ambassador stressed the need to continue cooperation with Iraq in the international coalition framework against ISIS.

In the statement, al-Araji, for his part, said Iraq is looking forward to continuing to work with the coalition to fight terrorism and exchange intelligence about the terrorists until they are eliminated.

The former democrat US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton acknowledges that the US created terrorist groups such as ISIS and al-Qaeda in the region. The former US President, Donald Trump, also confirmed the confession in his 2016 election campaign. 

Trump also issued the direct order of the assassination of Iran's Lt. Gen. Qasem Solemani, the most brilliant figure fighting against the US-backed ISIS (Daesh) terrorist group.

General Soleimani, who traveled to Iraq on January 3 at the official invitation of Iraqi officials, was assassinated along with Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and eight others in an airstrike by the US aggressors and terrorists near Baghdad Airport in Iraq.
Related Stories
Bahrain’s February 14 Coalition Describes Pompeo as Ambassador of Evil, Voices Opposition to Normalization Schemes
Islam Times - Bahrain’s February 14 Coalition stressed in a statement that it rejects the US Secretary of ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Iraqi Group Claims Responsibility for Drone Attack on Saudi Capital
Iraqi Group Claims Responsibility for Drone Attack on Saudi Capital
US to Deploy Israel
US to Deploy Israel's Iron Dome Missiles to Persian Gulf Bases
24 January 2021
Maduro Condemns Terrorist Attack Targeting PDVSA Gas Pipeline in Anzoategui
Maduro Condemns Terrorist Attack Targeting PDVSA Gas Pipeline in Anzoategui
24 January 2021
US Looting Syrian Oil to Send It to Israel: Ex-US Diplomat
US Looting Syrian Oil to Send It to Israel: Ex-US Diplomat
24 January 2021
Pyongyang Uses Diplomacy to Advance Nuclear Programme: US National Intelligence Officer
Pyongyang Uses Diplomacy to Advance Nuclear Programme: US National Intelligence Officer
23 January 2021
Over 100 NGOs Urge Bahraini King to Release Rights Defender Abdul-Hadi Al-Khawaja
Over 100 NGOs Urge Bahraini King to Release Rights Defender Abdul-Hadi Al-Khawaja
23 January 2021
UN: Violence in Sudan’s Darfur Killed 250, Displaced 100,000
UN: Violence in Sudan’s Darfur Killed 250, Displaced 100,000
23 January 2021
At Least 27 Palestinians Injured in Gaza Explosion
At Least 27 Palestinians Injured in Gaza Explosion
23 January 2021
Iraqi Resistance Group: Bin Salman to Pay Price for Baghdad Explosions
Iraqi Resistance Group: Bin Salman to Pay Price for Baghdad Explosions
22 January 2021
Four People Killed, Four Injured in
Four People Killed, Four Injured in 'Israeli Rocket Attack' on Hama, Syria
22 January 2021
Bomb Kills 1 Police, Wounds 3 In Egypt’s Sinai
Bomb Kills 1 Police, Wounds 3 In Egypt’s Sinai
22 January 2021
Pelosi Vows Action on Trump Trial:
Pelosi Vows Action on Trump Trial: 'We Must Do It'
22 January 2021
US Return to JCPOA Should Not Couple with Preconditions for Iran: Russia
US Return to JCPOA Should Not Couple with Preconditions for Iran: Russia
22 January 2021