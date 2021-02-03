0
Wednesday 3 February 2021 - 06:29

China Urges US to Return to Nuclear Deal without Preconditions

Referring to remarks made by US officials regarding the return of the Biden administration to the JCPOA,

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin emphasized the need to preserve the deal, officially known as JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action), calling on Washington in a press conference to rejoin the accord without any precondition.

He further said that Beijing will cooperate with all participants to get the JCPOA on the right track.

These remarks came as a number of officials from the new US administration set some preconditions for returning to the JCPOA.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently voiced the readiness of Washington to return to the JCPOA if Iran complies with its obligations under the Nuclear Deal.

The 2015 deal was signed by the five permanent members of the UN Security Council — the US, the UK, China, Russia, and France — plus Germany and the EU. In 2018, former US President Donald Trump withdraw the US from the deal and reimposed sweeping economic sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Tehran, in response, reduced commitments to the deal to create a balance, calling on other parties to safeguard its economic interests under the deal.
