Yemen’s Ansarullah Spox: He Who Launches Aggression Must First Stop It, Defenders are Rightful

Islam Times - The spokesman of the Yemeni Ansarullah movement, Mohammad Abdul Salam, stressed that he who launches the aggression must first stop it, adding that the defenders are rightful.

UK and other countries must remember that their war and blockade on Yemen are ongoing, according to Abdul Salam who added, via Twitter, that who is morally blamed is that party which does not halt the aggression and the siege.Abdul Salam’s tweet came in response to another tweet posted by the UK ambassador who had called for halting the ‘attacks’ on Marib and Al-Jawf to confirm seriousness in seeking peace.Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led Coalition, which is supported by US, UK, and Israel, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.Hundreds of thousands of Yemenis have been killed or injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.