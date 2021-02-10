Mastering Destruction of Life: “Israel” Displaces more Palestinian Bedouins, Seizes their Tents

Islam Times - As part of the apartheid entity’s routine, “Israel” seized more tents donated by humanitarian organizations to Palestinian Bedouins in Humsa Al-Bqai’a, continuing to block international aid since demolishing or confiscating 46 structures in the community in one week.

“‘Israel’ appears determined to force Palestinians out of their village of Humsa Al-Bqai’a, depriving them of basic shelter and making their lives miserable, while destroying international aid donated to the most vulnerable,” said Jan Egeland, Secretary General of the Norwegian Refugee Council [NRC].“The international community has once again witnessed attacks on some of the poorest families on occupied Palestinian land. Empty words of ‘concern’ are not enough for these families who find themselves homeless and deprived of the most basic needs. The international community, including European governments, must do more to stop forced displacement and demand that ‘Israel’ provide reparations to Palestinian victims.”On 1 February, “Israeli” forces confiscated 25 structures in Humsa Al-Bqai’a Bedouin community in the northern Jordan Valley on the alleged basis that they lacked an Israeli building permit for construction in Area C. On 3 February, “Israeli” forces returned to seize a further 21 structures. Sixty Palestinians have been uprooted from their homes, including 35 children. Structures demolished included 21 homes, 17 livestock shelters, and 8 water and hygiene facilities.The European Union, 10 of its member states, and the United Kingdom had funded 29 of the structures in November 2020, after “Israel” destroyed or seized 83 structures in the community in the largest single demolition incident recorded in recent years.Under international law, an occupying power is strictly prohibited from transferring members of the occupied population from their existing communities against their will.Humsa Al-Bqai’a community has received material assistance from the West Bank Protection Consortium, a strategic partnership of five international NGOs, 11 European donors, and EU Humanitarian Aid, formed to prevent the forcible transfer of Palestinians in the West Bank.