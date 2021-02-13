0
Saturday 13 February 2021 - 21:22

Senior MP Urges Reopening of Religious Sites in Iran

In comments on Saturday, Amir Hossein Qazizade Hashemi said it is necessary to pay serious attention to the reopening of religious and pilgrimage sites which are frequented by people in the lunar months of Rajab and Sha’ban (February 13 – April 13).

He also noted that the coronavirus pandemic will remain the country’s main concern for at least three years, saying rapid mutations of the virus has challenged the efficiency of vaccine.

“We must join hands to have a normal life with the coronavirus,” the MP said.

The lawmaker also warned that a new wave of the coronavirus is beginning from the western provinces of Iran, saying it suggests that the situation in Iraq is not suitable.

A steeper rise in the new cases in the western provinces is a source of concern, considering that the new UK and African variants of the virus have been detected in Iran, he added.

In remarks on Saturday morning, President Hassan Rouhani called on the authorities to increase vigilance to prevent the transmission of new variants of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Officials said on Friday that the first Iranian patient diagnosed with a UK coronavirus variant has died in the northern city of Qazvin.
