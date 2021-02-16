0
Tuesday 16 February 2021 - 12:48

Reliable Info. Show US Action in Transferring ISIL into Iraq

Story Code : 916622
Badr al-Zaidi, the member of the Security and Defense Committee of the Iraqi Parliament announced the existence of evidence regarding the US action in transferring ISIL elements to Iraq.

"There are several videos showing how the US planes bring ISIL into Iraq and US forces are transporting these terrorists to different parts of the country," he said in an interview with Al-Ahad.

"When we received the videos, we reviewed them in the Parliamentary Security and Defense Committee and asked the security commanders to deal with this issue," he added.

"One of the senior security commanders confirmed this, issue, saying that it had been proven to us that these planes were transporting ISIL terrorists to different parts of Iraq," Iraqi MP noted.

According to al-Zaidi, the senior security commander said in response to the question of why nothing is being done in this regard by the country's security forces, "We only see and record everything. We have no power or will in this regard."

He added that he would not disclose the names of the security commanders who have confirmed the US move to relocate ISIL terrorists to various parts of Iraq since the liberation of the country from ISIL and former Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi.

"Some of these commanders were once ministers," he said in response to the host's insistence on giving more information.

"But Mr. Al-Abadi denied it at that time," the host said.

"The country's top security commanders confirmed this issue at a meeting of the parliament's Security and Defense Committee, saying they were confident but had no will or power to stop it," al-Zaidi stressed.

"Accordingly, and after the Baghdad airport incident [the assassination of the resistance commanders], the decision to expel the Americans from Iraq was made in parliament," he added.
