0
Tuesday 23 February 2021 - 12:16

Canada’s Parliament Designates China Treatment of Uighurs as Genocide

Story Code : 917933
Canada’s Parliament Designates China Treatment of Uighurs as Genocide
The motion, sponsored by the opposition Conservative Party, passed by a vote of 266-0 in the House of Commons on Monday, though Trudeau and nearly his entire cabinet abstained.

An amendment was also passed asking Canada to call on the International Olympic Committee to move the 2022 Winter Olympics from Beijing if this "genocide" continues.

Trudeau, however, previously cautioned against the overuse of the word "genocide", saying that it is a term guided by strict international guidelines and that misuse of it would weaken the designation.

Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement that China "condemns and rejects" a motion passed earlier by the Canadian parliament stating that Beijing's treatment of Uyghurs is genocide, adding that the ministry has lodged "stern representations" with the Canadian side.

The prime minister added that there needs to be international deliberation about whether the alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang meet the definition of genocide.

The United States designated China’s actions in Xinjiang as genocide in the last weeks of the tenure of former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Current Secretary of State Antony Blinken has on separate occasions affirmed his agreement with Pompeo regarding the designation.

Earlier, Chinese ambassador to Canada Cong Peiwu denied in an interview all of the charges levelled against Beijing. Peiwu maintained that any activities in the Xianjing province are China’s internal affairs and called for Ottawa not to interfere.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iranian Spokesman: No Direct Talks with US on Any Matter
Iranian Spokesman: No Direct Talks with US on Any Matter
Libya’s Interior Minister Escapes Assassination Attempt
Libya’s Interior Minister Escapes Assassination Attempt
22 February 2021
Saudi Arabia Signs Deal with Lockheed Martin to Enhance Kingdom
Saudi Arabia Signs Deal with Lockheed Martin to Enhance Kingdom's Defense, Weapons Manufacturing Capabilities
22 February 2021
NYPD Officer’s Death Note Reveals FBI, Police Involvement Surrounding Malcolm X Assassination
NYPD Officer’s Death Note Reveals FBI, Police Involvement Surrounding Malcolm X Assassination
22 February 2021
Zarif Warns against Israel’s Insatiable Nuclear Ambitions
Zarif Warns against Israel’s Insatiable Nuclear Ambitions
21 February 2021
Saudi Arabia Announces
Saudi Arabia Announces 'Aggressive' Plan to Spend $20bn on Domestic Arms
21 February 2021
Militants Preparing for Chemical Attack in Syria, Says Russian Military
Militants Preparing for Chemical Attack in Syria, Says Russian Military
21 February 2021
Moscow: West Cannot Solve Global Issues without Russia, China
Moscow: West Cannot Solve Global Issues without Russia, China
21 February 2021
Bibi: Equatorial Guinea to Move Embassy to Al-Quds
Bibi: Equatorial Guinea to Move Embassy to Al-Quds
20 February 2021
Blackwater Founder Broke UN Arms Embargo by Arming Libya’s General Haftar
Blackwater Founder Broke UN Arms Embargo by Arming Libya’s General Haftar
20 February 2021
Morocco Suppressing Activists in Western Sahara After Deal with Israel
Morocco Suppressing Activists in Western Sahara After Deal with Israel
20 February 2021
US Says No Plan to Lift Sanctions before Potential Talks
US Says No Plan to Lift Sanctions before Potential Talks
20 February 2021
US Informed Israel Regime ahead of Iran Policy Announcement
US Informed Israel Regime ahead of Iran Policy Announcement
19 February 2021