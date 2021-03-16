Ayatollah Khamenei Wishes Syrian President Speedy Recovery

Islam Times - Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei wished Syrian President Bashar al-Assad a speedy recovery for from the infection of coronavirus COVID 19.

Iranian news agency IRNA said that Imam Khamenei’s Adviser for International Affairs, Ali Akbar Velayati, during a meeting with Syrian ambassador in Tehran, Shafiq Dayoub, conveyed the Leader’s message assuring on Assad’s health and his wishes for a speedy recovery.“President Al-Assad is a strong and brave leader who played a very valuable and important role in preserving Syria’s independence through resisting all attacks and conspiracies during the past years of the unequal war imposed by international and regional criminals on Syria,” Velayati said.He added that from Imam Khamenei’s viewpoint, President al-Assad is a distinguished and great figure who deserves appreciation in his country, the region and the resistance front.Velayati described Syria as one of the pillars of the resistance in the region, stressing that cooperation between the governments and peoples of the two countries is developed and strategic.For his part, the Syrian Ambassador thanked and appreciated Imam Khamenei’s letter, hailing the constructive and positive role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the region and Syria, calling for boosting and consolidating bilateral relations in all fields.