Thursday 1 April 2021 - 22:18

Kremlin: Russian Troops Transfer Should Not Concern Other States

"The Russian Federation transfers the Armed Forces on its soil as it wants to. This should not concern anyone and this is not posing any threat to anyone," Peskov stressed, TASS reported.

Moscow is taking "all the necessary measures to ensure security of its frontiers", he stressed.

Peskov noted that "the Russian troops have never taking part and are not participating in armed conflicts on Ukraine’s soil".

"As for the participation of Russian troops in the armed conflict on Ukraine’s soil, the Russian troops have never taken part in it and are not participating now," he added.

"And we, the European countries and all world states would not like the civil war in Ukraine as a result of provocations and provocative steps by Ukraine’s military to flare up again," he stated.
Comment


