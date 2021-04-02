0
US Assembled ’Tiger Team’ to Help Map Military Programs for Saudis: Report

Citing Pentagon sources, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that the administration has brought together a so-called “tiger team” to outline methods that will help Saudi Arabia protect its infrastructure from Yemeni operations.

The findings stated that the team of military insiders are studying sales of weapons and military exchange programs.

“Options on the table include sales of specific, defensive weapons, such as missile interceptors; expanded intelligence-sharing; additional training; and military-to-military exchange programs,” the report noted.

Pentagon officials claimed that they wanted to send a message to the Ansarullah that the US is standing tall in ‘defense’ of recent operations against the kingdom.

Earlier, the Biden administration announced in February that it would be revoking the Ansarullah movement’s ‘terrorist’ designation in response to Yemen’s ongoing humanitarian crisis, reversing one of the Trump White House’s last-minute moves.
