Monday 5 April 2021 - 12:31

Moscow Says Russian Military Movements Near Ukraine Pose No Threat
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday told reporters on a conference call that Russia was always looking out for its own security.

NATO voiced concern last week over what it said was a big Russian military build-up near Eastern Ukraine.

The European Union pledged its “unwavering” support for Ukraine’s government, with the EU Foreign Policy Chief, Josep Borrell, expressing major worries over Russian troop movements.

“Following with severe concern the Russian military activity surrounding Ukraine,” Borrell wrote online after a phone call with Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

“Unwavering EU support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he added.

Borrell stated he would hold further talks on the issue with Kiev’s top diplomat and foreign ministers from the EU’s 27 nations at a meeting later this month.

Ukraine has accused Russia of massing thousands of military personnel on its Northern and Eastern borders as well as on the Crimean peninsula.
