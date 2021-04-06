Pentagon Says There Is No Time to Delay JCPOA

Islam Times - Washington has no time to delay Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), US-based Los Angeles Times daily quoted Pentagon officials as saying.

According to Los Angeles Times, the current US administration is now at a crossroads, either it must move slowly and accept the dangers of ditching negotiations (with Iran) or it must quickly reach an agreement with Iran on JCPOA.It should be noted that the 19th joint meeting of the JCPOA will be held in Vienna on Tuesday and it has been announced that the US representative will also participate in the meeting in Vienna.But Tehran has already stated that Washington's return to the 2015 nuclear deal does not need to be renegotiated, so, any meeting between representatives of Iran and the United States will not happen.