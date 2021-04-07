0
Wednesday 7 April 2021 - 09:20

Coronavirus Alert in Iran: All Provincial Capitals in Red Category

Story Code : 925801
Coronavirus Alert in Iran: All Provincial Capitals in Red Category
The latest map released on Wednesday by the Health Ministry about the coronavirus situation in the country reveals that all provincial capitals and big cities have been categorized as red zones.

Many of those cities were in the blue category during the new Iranian year’s holidays at the beginning of spring.

Health Ministry officials have warned that the number of new coronavirus cases is skyrocketing, calling on people to abide by the health protocols to deal with the fourth wave of the pandemic.

Health Ministry’s spokeswoman Sima Lari said on Tuesday that the total number of people tested positive for COVID-19 in Iran has surpassed 1,963,000 with the detection of over 17,000 new cases and the death toll has exceeded 63,500.

At least 1,667,000 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection so far or have been discharged from hospitals across Iran, and more than 13.25 million diagnostic tests have been carried out in the country.

Officials say a nationwide vaccination program could not begin any sooner than late spring.

The administration has devised plans to receive over 16 million doses of vaccines through the COVAX, import more than 25 million doses from abroad, and produce 25 million other doses inside the country.

Iran on Monday received the first consignment of coronavirus vaccine allocated under the World Health Organization's COVAX program, including over 700,000 doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.

The country has a population of over 83 million.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran, Pakistan Navies Hold Joint Maritime Exercise in Persian Gulf
Iran, Pakistan Navies Hold Joint Maritime Exercise in Persian Gulf
China Says Carrier Group Exercising near Taiwan, Drills Will Become Regular
China Says Carrier Group Exercising near Taiwan, Drills Will Become Regular
6 April 2021
US: Over Half of Republicans Believe Election was Stolen from Trump, Would Support His 2024 Run
US: Over Half of Republicans Believe Election was Stolen from Trump, Would Support His 2024 Run
6 April 2021
Netanyahu: This Is What an Attempted Coup Looks Like
Netanyahu: This Is What an Attempted Coup Looks Like
6 April 2021
Israeli Circles Cautiously Monitoring Developments in Jordan as Reports Indicate Tel Aviv, Riyadh Involvement in Failed Amman Coup
Israeli Circles Cautiously Monitoring Developments in Jordan as Reports Indicate Tel Aviv, Riyadh Involvement in Failed Amman Coup
5 April 2021
China urges US to Respect China’s Interests, Not to Take Superior Position
China urges US to Respect China’s Interests, Not to Take Superior Position
5 April 2021
Jordan’s Prince Hamzah Vows to Disobey Army ‘Keep Silent’ Order
Jordan’s Prince Hamzah Vows to Disobey Army ‘Keep Silent’ Order
5 April 2021
Moscow Says Russian Military Movements Near Ukraine Pose No Threat
Moscow Says Russian Military Movements Near Ukraine Pose No Threat
5 April 2021
Iran Could Triple Its Exports to China within Next Few Years
Iran Could Triple Its Exports to China within Next Few Years
4 April 2021
Top American Diplomat Describe Al-Qaeda in Syria as US Asset
Top American Diplomat Describe Al-Qaeda in Syria as US Asset
4 April 2021
Several High-Profile Jordanian Figures Arrested over Alleged Plot against King
Several High-Profile Jordanian Figures Arrested over Alleged Plot against King
4 April 2021
Asa
Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq: Iraqi Resistance's Decision to Expel US Absolutely Certain
4 April 2021
China, S Korea Diplomats Hold Talks on North Korea, Regional, Global Issues
China, S Korea Diplomats Hold Talks on North Korea, Regional, Global Issues
3 April 2021