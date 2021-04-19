‘Israeli’ Cabinet ‘Concerned the US Wants an Iran Deal at All Costs’

Islam Times - Zionist ministers expressed concern about the nuclear talks between the US and Iran, following a diplomatic-security cabinet meeting on Sunday.

“The Americans want a deal at all costs and the Iranians know it,” said a source in the meeting.The Biden administration is open to hearing ‘Israeli’ concerns, the source added, but doesn’t seem to be taking them into consideration.The diplomatic-security cabinet meeting – the first in two months – focused on the Iranian threat a week after a major attack on the nuclear site at Natanz, as well as an attack on an Iranian ship serving as a military base on the Red Sea, both by the Zionist entity according to security sources, and as the US and Iran hold indirect negotiations.Zionist Cabinet ministers heard security briefings from the head of security branches, including Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat and Mossad chief Yossi Cohen, who plan to travel to Washington next week and meet with Biden administration officials. The ministers discussed how to respond to the US position, and will continue meeting on the topic next week.Indirect talks between the US and Iran with European mediation have been ongoing in Vienna for the past two weeks, and the stated goal is for both sides to return to compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA], as the 2015 Iran nuclear deal is known.‘Israeli’ officials have said that the Biden administration’s current goal to return to the JCPOA is not enough, claiming that it will allow Iran to develop a nuclear weapon with an international imprimatur after the deal expires in 2030.