Ayatollah Khamenei Condoles Passing of IRGC Quds Force General

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei offered his condolences on the passing away of Deputy Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Quds Force Brigadier General Mohammad Hejazi.

In a message released on Monday, Ayatollah Khamenei said he was deeply saddened to hear the news of death of the “glorious general”.The Leader also said a brief description of character of General Hejazi includes a life full of efforts, a dynamic thought, a heart filled with true faith, motivation and steely determination, and a force serving Islam and the Revolution.“He (Hejazi) has served in major and influential posts in the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps and has been proud and successful in all of them,” the Leader added.Describing the loss of the late commander as a source of grief and sorrow, Ayatollah Khamenei expressed condolences to the wife, children, family members, friends and colleagues of General Hejazi.The senior commander passed away at age 65 on Sunday. The IRGC announced in a statement that he has died of heart conditions.IRGC spokesperson, General Ramezan Sharif, said that the main cause of martyrdom of Brigadier General Hejazi was the health problem he was suffering for years after being exposed to chemicals during the Iraqi imposed war in the 1980s.