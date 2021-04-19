0
Monday 19 April 2021 - 13:04

Four Palestinians Injured In Ramadan Clashes in Occupied Al-Quds

Story Code : 928077
Four Palestinians Injured In Ramadan Clashes in Occupied Al-Quds
Police said they made three arrests after the al-Quds confrontations, during which they used tear gas and water cannon to disperse a large crowd gathered outside one of the gates to the walled Old City, video posted on Twitter showed.

Police claimed the crowd attacked officers with stones and firecrackers but caused no casualties.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said four people in the crowd were wounded.

During the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, when the faithful fast from dawn to dusk, the promenade around the walls of the Old City is a popular place for Palestinians to gather after dark.
Related Stories
Israel begins destroying Palestinian homes on Jerusalem al-Quds outskirts
Islam Times - Israeli forces have begun destroying homes on the outskirts of the occupied East Jerusalem al-Quds, despite international condemnation ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Direct Flights between Bahrain, Zionist Entity to Commence in June
Direct Flights between Bahrain, Zionist Entity to Commence in June
US Warns Russia of Consequences If Navalny Dies in Prison
US Warns Russia of Consequences If Navalny Dies in Prison
19 April 2021
S. Nasrallah to Imam Khamenei: Brig. Gen. Hejazi Was Powerful Support to Axis of Resistance
S. Nasrallah to Imam Khamenei: Brig. Gen. Hejazi Was Powerful Support to Axis of Resistance
19 April 2021
We Will Force “Israel” to Free Palestinian Prisoners: Top Hamas Official
We Will Force “Israel” to Free Palestinian Prisoners: Top Hamas Official
19 April 2021
US Marines Enter Yemen
US Marines Enter Yemen's Al-Mahrah Province
18 April 2021
Iran Army Unveils New Military Hardware in Parade
Iran Army Unveils New Military Hardware in Parade
18 April 2021
Israeli Spies Impersonated Journalists to Gather Info from Emirati Dissidents: Report
Israeli Spies Impersonated Journalists to Gather Info from Emirati Dissidents: Report
18 April 2021
US War on Afghanistan Cost $2.26 Trillion and Still Rising: Report
US War on Afghanistan Cost $2.26 Trillion and Still Rising: Report
18 April 2021
Ayatollah Khamanei Urges Iranian Army to Boost Preparedness
Ayatollah Khamanei Urges Iranian Army to Boost Preparedness
17 April 2021
Ansarullah: Calls for Peace Insincere as Long as Yemen Siege Persists
Ansarullah: Calls for Peace Insincere as Long as Yemen Siege Persists
17 April 2021
Israel Strikes Gaza for Second Night
Israel Strikes Gaza for Second Night
17 April 2021
US Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Ban Saudi Arabia from Obtaining Nuclear Arms
US Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Ban Saudi Arabia from Obtaining Nuclear Arms
17 April 2021
Russian Fighter Jet Scrambled to Escort US Spy Plane over Pacific Ocean
Russian Fighter Jet Scrambled to Escort US Spy Plane over Pacific Ocean
16 April 2021