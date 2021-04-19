Four Palestinians Injured In Ramadan Clashes in Occupied Al-Quds

Islam Times - Four Palestinians were injured while confronting ‘Israeli’ police attacking them in occupied east al-Quds, the Palestinian Red Crescent said Monday, after officers cordoned off a popular gathering spot for Ramadan crowds.

Police said they made three arrests after the al-Quds confrontations, during which they used tear gas and water cannon to disperse a large crowd gathered outside one of the gates to the walled Old City, video posted on Twitter showed.Police claimed the crowd attacked officers with stones and firecrackers but caused no casualties.The Palestinian Red Crescent said four people in the crowd were wounded.During the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, when the faithful fast from dawn to dusk, the promenade around the walls of the Old City is a popular place for Palestinians to gather after dark.