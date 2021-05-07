0
Friday 7 May 2021 - 01:35

US Extends Anti-Syrian Sanctions by One More Year

Story Code : 931201
The notice refers to various restrictions which were gradually imposed by Washington against Damascus between 2004 and 2012.

These sanctions particularly include freezing of assets of certain people and legal entities in the US as well as a ban on exports of certain categories of American goods and services to Syria.

"The Syrian regime’s actions and policies, including with respect to chemical weapons and supporting terrorist organizations, pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States. As a result, the national emergency declared on May 11, 2004, and the measures [adopted in light of this] <…> must continue in effect beyond May 11, 2021. Therefore, <…> I am continuing for 1 year the national emergency declared with respect to the actions of the Government of Syria," the notice reads.
