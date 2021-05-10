0
Monday 10 May 2021 - 08:01

Bus Bombing in Afghanistan Leaves 11 Dead, 28 Wounded

Story Code : 931800
Bus Bombing in Afghanistan Leaves 11 Dead, 28 Wounded
At least 11 people have been killed and dozens injured after a roadside bomb struck a bus in Afghanistan’s southern Zabul province, the interior ministry said, Aljazeera reported.

The blast took place late on Sunday night, according to Zabul’s provincial governor’s spokesman Gul Islam Sial.

He added that 25 people were injured including women and children who were in critical condition.

Violence in the country has been rising sharply in recent weeks after the United States announced it would withdraw its troops from the country by September 11.

The Taliban announced late on Sunday that it would declare a three-day ceasefire for the Eid al-Fitr holiday later this week.

This is while another bomb explosion took place on Saturday that shook Kabul’s neighborhood of Dasht-e-Barchi.

The incident started with a car bomb explosion outside Sayed -ul- Shuhada High School in the west of Kabul on Saturday afternoon and was followed by two rocket attacks as sources explained.

The death toll from an explosion outside a school in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul has risen to 58, Afghan officials said on Sunday, with doctors struggling to provide medical care to at least 150 injured.
Comment


Featured Stories
Rioters Attack Iranian Consulate in Karbala
Rioters Attack Iranian Consulate in Karbala
Hezbollah Forces Full Alert at Border with Occupied Lands
Hezbollah Forces Full Alert at Border with Occupied Lands
10 May 2021
Leaked Documents Prove UK Funded Terrorists inside Syria: Assad
Leaked Documents Prove UK Funded Terrorists inside Syria: Assad's Top Aide
9 May 2021
IDF Launches Massive Military Exercise to Simulate War on
IDF Launches Massive Military Exercise to Simulate War on 'Multiple Fronts' Amid Flaring Tensions
10 May 2021
Leaked Documents Show Details of Failed Arab-American Bid to Form Anti-Iran Coalition
Leaked Documents Show Details of Failed Arab-American Bid to Form Anti-Iran Coalition
9 May 2021
US Ban Hinders Vaccine Production amid Joint Iran Plan: Cuba
US Ban Hinders Vaccine Production amid Joint Iran Plan: Cuba
9 May 2021
Rocket Hits Zionist Settlement of
Rocket Hits Zionist Settlement of 'Eshkol'
9 May 2021
Blasts Targeting Afghan School in Kabul Kill 40, Injure Dozens
Blasts Targeting Afghan School in Kabul Kill 40, Injure Dozens
9 May 2021
Iran’s Araqchi: US Ready to Lift Large Chunk of Sanctions
Iran’s Araqchi: US Ready to Lift Large Chunk of Sanctions
8 May 2021
Hamas Urges Mobilization amid Israeli Violations
Hamas Urges Mobilization amid Israeli Violations
8 May 2021
US Deploys Extra Warplanes to Afghanistan as Troop Withdrawal Underway
US Deploys Extra Warplanes to Afghanistan as Troop Withdrawal Underway
8 May 2021
Iraqi Media Report Rocket Attack on Ain al-Assad Base Hosting US Forces
Iraqi Media Report Rocket Attack on Ain al-Assad Base Hosting US Forces
8 May 2021
Saudi Coalition Jets Attack Quds Day Rallies in Yemen
Saudi Coalition Jets Attack Quds Day Rallies in Yemen
8 May 2021