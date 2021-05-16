0
Sunday 16 May 2021 - 09:37

Terrorist Attack Thwarted in Iraq's Diyala

Story Code : 932824
Terrorist Attack Thwarted in Iraq
Iraqi security forces announced on Sunday that a terrorist operation in Diyala province has been thwarted.

According to the report, an ISIL terrorist intended to target civilians by importing a bomb-laden motorcycle into Diyala province and stationing it on one of Baqubah streets.

The series of operations of the Iraqi army and popular mobilization forces against the remnants of the Takfiris in different parts of the country continues.

Earlier, Iraqi army and popular mobilization forces targeted ISIL takfiri positions in the al-Muttaqi area. Following this operation, a number of Takfiri elements were identified and arrested.

In recent weeks, Iraqi forces have found and destroyed a number of tunnels belonging to ISIL takfiri terrorists.
Iraq Troops Killed 7 Daesh Terrorists in Iraq's Diyala
Islam Times - Iraqi troops launched an operation against Daesh terrorists in the east of Diyala, killing seven militants.
