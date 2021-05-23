Houthi: Zionist Entity Will Suffer More Defeats Until Final Victory Achieved

Islam Times - The leader of Yemen’s popular Ansarullah movement said the Israeli enemies will suffer more defeats at the hands of Palestinians until final victory is achieved by the resistance front.

According to reports, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi made the remarks in a Sunday live speech while addressing a ceremony held to inaugurate Ansarullah movement’s summer courses, which was attended by teachers and scholars.Referring to plots hatched by the United States and the illegal Zionist entity against Muslim nations, Houthi said, “We are facing an aggression supervised by the United States, planned by Israel and Britain, and implemented by their mercenaries.”Elaborating on the latest round of military aggression of the Zionist entity on Palestinians, he said, “The Israeli political circles have admitted that what happened in this round [of military conflicts] was a victory for the [Palestinian] resistance and a defeat for the Israeli enemy.”“The Israeli enemy will suffer more defeats and setbacks, until God gives the Palestinian people and nation a decisive victory and a clear conquest to root out the criminal enemy,” he said.Houthi added that providing continuous support for the Palestinian resistance is an important issue, “because in any round of fighting - and there will be other rounds – the enemy must be dealt stronger blows as it is now in a position of weakness.”“It is a responsibility for the Muslim Ummah to be present in all positions to support, support and support the resistance,” he said.The Ansarullah leader further noted that the Yemeni people are willing to play a bigger and more effective role in confronting the Israeli enemy and standing by the Palestinian people.“We are prepared to share our meal with our brothers in Palestine and to give them precedence over ourselves, because the Yemeni people are the Ansar people.”He added that Zionist regime’s eleven-day aggression against Gaza resulted in Palestinians’ victory, noting that this happened despite the fact that the regime received support from the US and UK.Houthi also slammed as an act of treason the normalization deals some Arab states have clinched with Israel in recent months, saying that such deals aimed to undermine support for the Palestinian cause, but they failed to achieve their goal.