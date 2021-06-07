0
Monday 7 June 2021 - 09:06

Iranian Spokesman Abhors Bibi’s Pathological Insistence on Bloodletting

Story Code : 936734
Iranian Spokesman Abhors Bibi’s Pathological Insistence on Bloodletting
“Even on his way out, Netanyahu pathologically insisted on filling his quota of innocent Palestinian blood,” Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a post on his Twitter account on Sunday.

“Shame on those who effectively aided and abetted Israel's crimes. Time will come for criminals to be held accountable,” he added.

“World will never forget Israeli regime's record,” the Iranian diplomat stated.

The Israeli regime engaged in a military confrontation with Palestinian resistance groups in Gaza, beginning on May 10 until a ceasefire came into effect on May 21, killing at least 260 Palestinians. Israel’s airstrikes also brought widespread devastation to the already impoverished territory.

The war began after the regime in Tel Aviv escalated its violent measures against Palestinians in the West Bank, including at al-Aqsa mosque compound and also the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, where Israeli forces stepped up moves to force Palestinian families out of their homes to replace them with Israeli settlers.

The regime continued its violent actions against Palestinians after the ceasefire.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Does Not Seek Conflict with Russia: Biden
US Does Not Seek Conflict with Russia: Biden
Rocket Attack in Baghdad Targets US-Run Diplomatic Center
Rocket Attack in Baghdad Targets US-Run Diplomatic Center
6 June 2021
Several Injured in Two Blasts in Syria’s Aleppo
Several Injured in Two Blasts in Syria’s Aleppo
6 June 2021
Al Jazeera Condemns Israel for ‘Systematic Targeting of Journalists’
Al Jazeera Condemns Israel for ‘Systematic Targeting of Journalists’
6 June 2021
1st Iranian Presidential Debate to be Held Today
1st Iranian Presidential Debate to be Held Today
5 June 2021
’Israeli’ Knesset to Announce New Gov’t
’Israeli’ Knesset to Announce New Gov’t
5 June 2021
More Than 60% of American Troops Left Iraq
More Than 60% of American Troops Left Iraq
5 June 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei: Islamic Republic Grown Stronger than Ever
Ayatollah Khamenei: Islamic Republic Grown Stronger than Ever
4 June 2021
Russia Calls US Military Presence in Syria Illegal
Russia Calls US Military Presence in Syria Illegal
4 June 2021
Thousands of Yemenis Rally in Sa’ada to Slam US, Israeli Crimes against Muslim Nations
Thousands of Yemenis Rally in Sa’ada to Slam US, Israeli Crimes against Muslim Nations
4 June 2021
Jordan to Try Two Plot Suspects, Both Close To Saudi Arabia
Jordan to Try Two Plot Suspects, Both Close To Saudi Arabia
3 June 2021
Araqchi: Next JCPOA Talks May be Last Round
Araqchi: Next JCPOA Talks May be Last Round
3 June 2021
US Military Takes Responsibility for 23 Civilian Deaths around World in 2020
US Military Takes Responsibility for 23 Civilian Deaths around World in 2020
3 June 2021