Bibi’s Last Offer to Gantz: I’ll Resign now, You’ll Be PM for 3 Years

Islam Times - “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offered to resign and be immediately replaced by the entity’s War Minister Benny Gantz, in a message conveyed to the later by Netanyahu's allies on Friday.

Gantz, of the Blue and White party, rejected the proposal out of hand, Channel 12 reported Friday night.The move appears to be a final last-ditch effort to prevent the Sunday's swearing in of “Israel’s” new government and the ending of Netanyahu’s 12-year reign, the Zionist prime minister having exhausted all other options.As part of the offer, one of a number made to Gantz from the Likud party in recent days, Netanyahu would have served as alternative prime minister while the war minister took the top job for three years.Netanyahu offered to formally resign Friday morning so as to give Gantz confidence that he could return to the “change bloc” if Bibi were to withdraw his resignation in the two days ahead of Sunday evening’s decisive vote on the new coalition, Channel 12 reported.Netanyahu is seen as having exhausted his credibility as a coalition partner, having burned many in the past including Gantz, which caused him difficulty in tempting members of the incoming government to cross the floor to his bloc.