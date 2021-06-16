0
Wednesday 16 June 2021 - 05:04

Chinese Warplanes Swarm around Taiwan

Story Code : 938308
According to News Week, the Chinese warplanes are swarming around Taiwan as military aircraft once again swarmed the island's air defense zone following more than a week of relative quiet.

Radio intercepts sent to Newsweek included at least 17 airborne warnings aimed at People's Liberation Army (PLA) warplanes.

The warnings were broadcast by Republic of China Air Force (ROCAF) radio operators between 5:48 a.m. and 10:43 a.m. local time, but the precise number of intruding aircraft was initially unclear.

Reached by Newsweek, the office of Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense spokesperson declined to comment on these developments.

The department later announced that it had detected 28 Chinese military planes—a single-day record.
