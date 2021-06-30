0
Wednesday 30 June 2021 - 22:19

German President Rejects War Crimes Investigation against ‘Israel’ at the International Criminal Court

Story Code : 940938
German President Rejects War Crimes Investigation against ‘Israel’ at the International Criminal Court
Steinmeier is due to arrive in Jerusalem Wednesday on a farewell tribute visit to outgoing Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, whose term ends on July 9.

Steinmeier noted that “Germany lives with the historical legacy of the monstrous abuses of political power perpetrated by the Nazi regime”, adding that the German government’s position is that the International Criminal Court has no jurisdiction in this matter due to the absence of Palestinian statehood.

“A Palestinian state and the determination of territorial borders can only be achieved through direct negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Asa’ib Ahl Al-Haq Leader Qais Khazali: If the US Continues Its Bloodshed, We Are Capable of Responding
Asa’ib Ahl Al-Haq Leader Qais Khazali: If the US Continues Its Bloodshed, We Are Capable of Responding
Germany Removes All Troops from Afghanistan, Ends Near 20-Year Military Stay
Germany Removes All Troops from Afghanistan, Ends Near 20-Year Military Stay
30 June 2021
Yemeni Ballistic Missiles Hit Saudi Camps near Maarib
Yemeni Ballistic Missiles Hit Saudi Camps near Maarib
30 June 2021
Iranian Navy Holds Drill in Caspian Sea
Iranian Navy Holds Drill in Caspian Sea
30 June 2021
US Statements on Peace in Yemen just Rhetoric: Ansarullah
US Statements on Peace in Yemen just Rhetoric: Ansarullah
29 June 2021
Rocket Missiles Hit US Military Base in Deir ez-Zor, Syria
Rocket Missiles Hit US Military Base in Deir ez-Zor, Syria
29 June 2021
Sources: Saudi Crown Prince Asks Israeli PM to Stand against Iran
Sources: Saudi Crown Prince Asks Israeli PM to Stand against Iran
29 June 2021
US Attack Is to Weaken Iraq, Its Security Forces and PMU: Iraqi Hashed Shaabi
US Attack Is to Weaken Iraq, Its Security Forces and PMU: Iraqi Hashed Shaabi
29 June 2021
Iraqi Faction Says Will Target US Warplanes
Iraqi Faction Says Will Target US Warplanes
28 June 2021
Union of Terrorism: Boko Haram Pledges Allegiance to Daesh in a Video
Union of Terrorism: Boko Haram Pledges Allegiance to Daesh in a Video
28 June 2021
Ayatollah Khamenei Slams Western Countries for Sheltering Terrorists
Ayatollah Khamenei Slams Western Countries for Sheltering Terrorists
28 June 2021
“Israeli” FM: “Mistakes” Were Made in Relations with US during Bibi Era, “We’ll Fix Them”
“Israeli” FM: “Mistakes” Were Made in Relations with US during Bibi Era, “We’ll Fix Them”
28 June 2021
Major Trump Donor Owned Security Firm That Trained Khashoggi Killers
Major Trump Donor Owned Security Firm That Trained Khashoggi Killers
27 June 2021