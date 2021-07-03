Iran’s President-elect Appeals for People’s Help to Choose Admin Officials

Islam Times - The president-elect of Iran, Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi, asked the people for help with the process of selection of his cabinet members and administration officials.

Raisi, who has been elected as the 8th president of Iran with a landslide victory in the June 18 elections, has called on all Iranian people to take part in the process of selection of the next administration’s authorities.By launching a website, the president-elect has asked the whole people, elites, intellectuals, groups, parties and factions to introduce whoever they think would be suited to serve in a post in the future government.He has emphasized that his administration’s authorities and managers will need to have the qualities of efficiency and popularity, battle against corruption, and have a revolutionary morale.Raisi won the June 18 presidential election by winning nearly 62 percent of the votes and will take office as Iran’s eighth president in August.