Iran’s President-elect Appeals for People’s Help to Choose Admin Officials
Story Code : 941460
Raisi, who has been elected as the 8th president of Iran with a landslide victory in the June 18 elections, has called on all Iranian people to take part in the process of selection of the next administration’s authorities.
By launching a website, the president-elect has asked the whole people, elites, intellectuals, groups, parties and factions to introduce whoever they think would be suited to serve in a post in the future government.
He has emphasized that his administration’s authorities and managers will need to have the qualities of efficiency and popularity, battle against corruption, and have a revolutionary morale.
Raisi won the June 18 presidential election by winning nearly 62 percent of the votes and will take office as Iran’s eighth president in August.