Suicide Attack Kills at least 10 in Somali Capital

At least 10 people were killed and several others wounded when a suicide bomber blew himself up at a tea shop in Mogadishu's Wadajir neighborhood on Tuesday evening, said the police.Dadir Hassan, a police officer in the capital Mogadishu, told Anadolu Agency over the phone that the suicide bomber targeted a busy tea shop near a major military base in Mogadishu."It is early to announce the actual number of people who were killed or wounded in the attack but so far we know that at least 10 people including soldiers were killed," Hassan said.No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but al-Shabaab is believed to be behind it.The al-Shabaab terrorist group, which is affiliated with al-Qaeda, has so far claimed responsibility for most of the bombings and terrorist attacks in Somalia and neighboring countries.The terrorist group has been trying to overthrow the Somali central government since 2007.Al-Shabaab was ousted from Mogadishu in 2011 by the Somali army and African Union troops.