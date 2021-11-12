0
Friday 12 November 2021 - 08:56

Turkish FM Reportedly to Visit Tehran, Beirut in Coming Week

Lebanese sources reported that Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will visit Iran next week.
 
Aljoumhouria announced on Friday that the Turkish Foreign Minister will arrive in Beirut next Tuesday after visiting Iran.
 
However, there is no indication of who the Turkish official will meet in Iran and for what purpose he will enter Tehran.
 
The source did not mention which Iranian officials the top Turkish diplomat is going to meet with.
 
The Lebanese newspaper also added that Çavuşoğlu will meet with many high-ranking Lebanese officials to reiterate Turkey's support for the Lebanese government.
