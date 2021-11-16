0
Tuesday 16 November 2021 - 22:44

Explosions Rock Uganda’s Capital Kampala

Story Code : 963974
Explosions Rock Uganda’s Capital Kampala
NTV Uganda said "scores" had been injured and there had been two blasts - one very close to parliament and one near the central police station. Parliament was being evacuated, the television station reported.

An NTV Uganda reporter said he saw two bodies. The cause of the blasts was not immediately clear.

Sorry, the video player failed to load.(Error Code: 101104)

"First responders included Red Cross personnel who were using fire extinguishers to curb the fire on Parliamentary Avenue," the station said on Twitter, Reuters reported.

A Ugandan military spokesperson, Brigadier Flavia Byekwaso, told Reuters that there had been "multiple" blasts and "multiple" casualties but declined to give further details.

Irene Nakasiita, spokesperson at the Uganda Red Cross, said they would release information about the blasts later. The spokesperson for Uganda's police did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

Ugandan soldiers are fighting al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabaab insurgents in Somalia as part of an African Union peacekeeping force. Al-Shabaab has carried out several deadly bombings in Uganda.

Last month, Daesh (ISIL or ISIS) made its first claim of responsibility for a blast in Uganda. That bomb - packed with shrapnel - killed a waitress at a restaurant.

Also last month, Ugandan police said a suicide bomber had exploded on a bus, killing himself and injuring others.
Comment


Featured Stories
Report: Saudi Arabia Pulls Brigade Out of Yemen
Report: Saudi Arabia Pulls Brigade Out of Yemen's Strategic Island of Socotra
Iraq
Iraq's Harakat Al-Nujaba Says US Occupation Forces Responsible for Uptick in Daesh Terror Acts
16 November 2021
Israeli Court Publishes Classified Docs Belonging to Secretive IDF Intel Unit by Mistake
Israeli Court Publishes Classified Docs Belonging to Secretive IDF Intel Unit by Mistake
16 November 2021
France Claims UK Labour Laws
France Claims UK Labour Laws 'Encourage Migrants', Slams London for Using Paris As ‘Punching Bag’
16 November 2021
MPs Demand End of UK Gov’t Program over Israeli Pegasus Spyware Scandal
MPs Demand End of UK Gov’t Program over Israeli Pegasus Spyware Scandal
15 November 2021
Dual US-Israeli Citizens Control American Mainstream Media: Scholar
Dual US-Israeli Citizens Control American Mainstream Media: Scholar
15 November 2021
Hezbollah: Saudi Arabia’s Main Objective Is to Weaken Resistance, Subjugate Lebanon
Hezbollah: Saudi Arabia’s Main Objective Is to Weaken Resistance, Subjugate Lebanon
15 November 2021
Saudi Coalition is Partner with al-Qaeda: Sanaa
Saudi Coalition is Partner with al-Qaeda: Sanaa
15 November 2021
Daesh Claims Attack on Pakistani Police Barracks
Daesh Claims Attack on Pakistani Police Barracks
14 November 2021
Russia Begins Supplying S-400 Air Defense Systems to India
Russia Begins Supplying S-400 Air Defense Systems to India
14 November 2021
Hezbollah: Israeli-Arab Joint Drills Stab to Palestine’s Heart
Hezbollah: Israeli-Arab Joint Drills Stab to Palestine’s Heart
13 November 2021
Four Civilians Killed in Latest Saudi-Led Air Raids on Yemen
Four Civilians Killed in Latest Saudi-Led Air Raids on Yemen
13 November 2021
French Politician Says Migrants Should Be Left to Freeze at Polish Border
French Politician Says Migrants Should Be Left to Freeze at Polish Border
13 November 2021