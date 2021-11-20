0
Saturday 20 November 2021 - 09:48

Bahrainis Protest “Israeli” Delegation’s Visit at Security Forum

The demonstrators expressed their strong dissent against the raising of the “Israeli” flag during the Manama Dialogue Forum, which kicked off on Friday.

The demonstrators once again condemned the ruling Al Khalifah regime for making peace with occupying “Israeli” regime and reiterated their support for the Palestinian Cause.

On September 30, the “Israeli” entity’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid arrived at the Manama airport to become the regime’s highest-ranking official to visit the Gulf country since the entity and Bahrain normalized relations last year.

Bahraini demonstrators on Friday also denounced the international community’s disregard for the demands of the Bahraini people.

Demonstrations in Bahrain have been held on a regular basis ever since a popular uprising began in mid-February 2011.

The participants demand that the Al Khalifah regime relinquish power and allow a just system representing all Bahrainis to be established.

Manama, however, has gone to great lengths to clamp down on any sign of dissent.

On March 5, 2017, Bahrain’s parliament approved the trial of civilians at military tribunals in a measure blasted by human rights campaigners as being tantamount to the imposition of an undeclared martial law countrywide.

King Hamad ratified the constitutional amendment on April 3, 2017.



