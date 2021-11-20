Hezbollah: Campaign against Lebanon “Absurd, Uncalculated Adventure”

Islam Times - Deputy Head of Hezbollah’s Executive Council Sheikh Nabil Qawouq said the diplomatic escalation against Lebanon is an “absurd and uncalculated adventure.”

In a local ceremony, Sheikh Qawouq stressed that the campaign against Lebanon will not work out as it “will not make any change in the political formulas.”“The US and its puppets can impose sanctions on Lebanon… but they can’t humiliate us or violate our dignity,” he said, stressing that the Resistance is now more powerful.“Lebanon’s Resistance identity is deep rooted and can’t be extracted, neither before the (parliamentary) elections nor after them.”Meanwhile, Sheikh Qawouk pointed to efforts exerted by PM Najib Mikati in a bid to find a solution to the governmental crisis.