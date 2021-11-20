0
Saturday 20 November 2021 - 11:20

Hezbollah: Campaign against Lebanon “Absurd, Uncalculated Adventure”

Story Code : 964563
Hezbollah: Campaign against Lebanon “Absurd, Uncalculated Adventure”
In a local ceremony, Sheikh Qawouq stressed that the campaign against Lebanon will not work out as it “will not make any change in the political formulas.”

“The US and its puppets can impose sanctions on Lebanon… but they can’t humiliate us or violate our dignity,” he said, stressing that the Resistance is now more powerful.

“Lebanon’s Resistance identity is deep rooted and can’t be extracted, neither before the (parliamentary) elections nor after them.”

Meanwhile, Sheikh Qawouk pointed to efforts exerted by PM Najib Mikati in a bid to find a solution to the governmental crisis.
Related Stories
Trump Defense Urges Dismissal of “Absurd” Impeachment Trial
Islam Times - Former US President Donald Trump's legal team argued Monday on the eve of his impeachment trial that the case is constitutionally flawed and it was "absurd" to hold him responsible ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Chinese FM Spox: Upholding JCPOA Only Effective Way to Resolve Nuclear Issue
Chinese FM Spox: Upholding JCPOA Only Effective Way to Resolve Nuclear Issue
OIC: Israel Must Be Held Accountable for
OIC: Israel Must Be Held Accountable for 'Extrajudicial Killings'
20 November 2021
Yemeni Drones Target Southern Parts of Saudi Arabia
Yemeni Drones Target Southern Parts of Saudi Arabia
20 November 2021
US Senators Move to Block $650 Mln Arms Sale to Saudi Arabia
US Senators Move to Block $650 Mln Arms Sale to Saudi Arabia
19 November 2021
Palestinian Official: Israel Playing with Fire by Committing Crimes in Occupied Lands
Palestinian Official: Israel Playing with Fire by Committing Crimes in Occupied Lands
19 November 2021
Yemen to Saudi Arabia: Await “Serious Consequences” for Your Major Escalation
Yemen to Saudi Arabia: Await “Serious Consequences” for Your Major Escalation
19 November 2021
UK Surrenders to ’Israeli’ Wills: Hamas is Terrorist!
UK Surrenders to ’Israeli’ Wills: Hamas is Terrorist!
19 November 2021
Iran Warns of Lack of Int
Iran Warns of Lack of Int'l Supervision over Israel's Atomic Program
18 November 2021
Report: Israel Backs Libyan Presidential Candidates to Pave Way for Normalization
Report: Israel Backs Libyan Presidential Candidates to Pave Way for Normalization
18 November 2021
Russia Expects US to Abandon Plans to Dominate Black Sea
Russia Expects US to Abandon Plans to Dominate Black Sea
18 November 2021
Biden Retreats: To Unfreeze Trump-era Multi-billion-Dollar F-35 Deal with UAE
Biden Retreats: To Unfreeze Trump-era Multi-billion-Dollar F-35 Deal with UAE
17 November 2021
Palestine Urges ICC to Probe Israeli Crimes
Palestine Urges ICC to Probe Israeli Crimes
17 November 2021
New “Israeli” Aggression on Syria’s Capital
New “Israeli” Aggression on Syria’s Capital
17 November 2021