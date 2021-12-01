0
Wednesday 1 December 2021 - 10:59

US Lawmakers Call for Stopping Iran's Drone Power

Story Code : 966401
US Lawmakers Call for Stopping Iran
A group of Republican and Democratic representatives in the US House of Representatives presented a bill to stop the activities of Iranian drones.

The Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Gregory Meeks, claimed that US sanctions on Iran's arms program under CAATSA also include the supply, sale, or transfer of combat drones to or from Iran.

Tehran and its allies must be prevented from acquiring a “drone” that could be used in attacks against the United States or its partners, he also made baseless remarks.

Iran's defense and drone capability has been a concern for US officials in recent months.

The commander of US CENTCOM terrorist forces in the West Asian region has acknowledged the capability of Iranian ballistic missiles.

Warning that Iran's drone power has undermined US aerial superiority in the region, he said that US military superiority in West Asia is declining.
