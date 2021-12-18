0
Saturday 18 December 2021 - 00:15

Poll: Over Half of Respondents Feel US Headed Off on "Wrong Track"

Some 34 percent of respondents in the poll said the country is on the "right track", according to the survey's results. The survey was held on December 9.

As many as 48 percent of the 1,166 respondents in the poll said they feel less safe when shopping as a result of smash-and-grab thefts, which have plagued Southern California and dominated news headlines in recent months.

Current laws and sentencing guidelines in the United States are too soft, according to 63 percent of those surveyed, and 86 percent of them believe crime is a problem nationally, the poll said.

 
