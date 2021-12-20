Thousands of Pakistanis Voice Support for Iran’s Stand against Israeli Regime

Islam Times - Thousands of Pakistanis took to the streets of Lahore to voice support and solidarity with Iran against "genocidal" Israeli regime.

Led by the prominent Pakistani Shiite cleric Allamah Syed Jawad Naqvi, the massive demonstration saw participation of people from all walks of life, cutting across the sectarian and ideological divide.The rally was held on Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam, formerly known as the Mall Road, one of the busiest streets in Lahore, and was attended by thousands of people, both Shiites and Sunnis, PressTV reported.The participants chanted vociferous slogans to condemn the Israeli regime’s continued, unbridled aggression in the occupied territories of Palestine, and for threatening the Islamic Republic of Iran.In his remarks at the rally, Naqvi said “threat to Iran is a threat to all Muslim countries”, reaffirming the support of the people of Pakistan to the government and people of Iran.Many leaders, from both the communities, addressed the rally and voiced their support for the Islamic Republic against what they called the “genocidal” regime in Tel Aviv.They also decried the Arab states for betraying the Palestinian cause by announcing the normalization of diplomatic ties with the Israeli regime, calling on them to terminate the deals immediately.Speaking at the event, a senior cleric emphasized the importance of forging unity and foiling the sinister plots hatched by Israel and the hegemonic Western regimes against Muslims.The senior cleric particularly stressed on closer relations between the two Muslim countries of Iran and Pakistan to ward off the threat posed against the world of Islam by the Tel Aviv regime and its backers.The demonstration coincided with the Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) summit in Islamabad, which was attended by top diplomats and representatives of many Muslim countries.Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian also attended the summit. On the sidelines of the summit, he also met Pakistan’s premier Imran Khan and chief of army staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa.