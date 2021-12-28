0
Tuesday 28 December 2021 - 01:39

Israel to ‘Double Settlements’ in Occupied Syrian Golan Heights: Bennett

Story Code : 970673
Israel to ‘Double Settlements’ in Occupied Syrian Golan Heights: Bennett
“This is our moment. This is the moment of the Golan Heights,” Bennett said at a special Cabinet meeting in the Golan Heights.

“After long and static years in terms of the scope of settlement, our goal today is to double settlement in the Golan Heights,” he added.

Israel annexed the occupied Syrian territories in 1981. The international community considered the move illegal under international law.

About 25,000 Israeli settlers live in the Golan Heights, along with some 23,000 Druze, who remained on the land after it was occupied by Israel.
Related Stories
US Iran Envoy in ’Israel’, Not to Meet Bennett
Islam Times - US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley arrived in the Zionist entity as part of a 10-day regional trip that began last week.
Comment


Featured Stories
People in Baghdad Stage Protests over Iraq Parl. Election
World Must Raise Voice in Condemnation of Lt. Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination, Says Venezuela’s Maduro
World Must Raise Voice in Condemnation of Lt. Gen. Soleimani’s Assassination, Says Venezuela’s Maduro
27 December 2021
Trump Faces Slim Chance of Up to 20 Years in Jail
Trump Faces Slim Chance of Up to 20 Years in Jail
27 December 2021
Somalia
Somalia's President Says PM Suspended As Elections Spat Deepens
27 December 2021
Kremlin: Russia Never Attacked Anyone First
Kremlin: Russia Never Attacked Anyone First
26 December 2021
Canada Urges for ‘United Front’ against China
Canada Urges for ‘United Front’ against China
26 December 2021
Rights Group: Saudi Arabia Arbitrarily Arrested Dozen Women Activists in 2021
Rights Group: Saudi Arabia Arbitrarily Arrested Dozen Women Activists in 2021
26 December 2021
Attack on Israeli Regime
Attack on Israeli Regime's WMD Sites Simulated in Joint IRGC Drill
26 December 2021
Pakistan PM Hails Putin’s Remarks against Islamophobia
Pakistan PM Hails Putin’s Remarks against Islamophobia
25 December 2021
Blinken Raised Zionist Entity Normalization with Indonesia: Report
Blinken Raised Zionist Entity Normalization with Indonesia: Report
24 December 2021
125 Countries Support Open-Ended UNHRC War Crime Probe against Israel
125 Countries Support Open-Ended UNHRC War Crime Probe against Israel
25 December 2021
Latest IRGC Drills Aimed at Responding to ‘Zionists’ Threats’: Top General
Latest IRGC Drills Aimed at Responding to ‘Zionists’ Threats’: Top General
24 December 2021
125 Palestinians Injured As “Israeli” Settlers, Troops Raid Village in W Bank
125 Palestinians Injured As “Israeli” Settlers, Troops Raid Village in W Bank
24 December 2021