Israel to ‘Double Settlements’ in Occupied Syrian Golan Heights: Bennett

Islam Times - Israeli Premier Naftali Bennett said on Sunday the regime aims to double the number of settlements in the occupied Golan Heights, captured from Syria by Zionists during the Six-Day War of 1967.

“This is our moment. This is the moment of the Golan Heights,” Bennett said at a special Cabinet meeting in the Golan Heights.“After long and static years in terms of the scope of settlement, our goal today is to double settlement in the Golan Heights,” he added.Israel annexed the occupied Syrian territories in 1981. The international community considered the move illegal under international law.About 25,000 Israeli settlers live in the Golan Heights, along with some 23,000 Druze, who remained on the land after it was occupied by Israel.