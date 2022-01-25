0
Tuesday 25 January 2022 - 07:13

Saudi-led Coalition Warplanes Heavily Bomb Several Yemeni Cities

Story Code : 975500
The warplanes launched five rounds of airstrikes on al-Nahdin and al-Hafa areas in the al-Sabeen district of Sanaa, and a raid on the Faj Attan district in the mountainous outskirts of the capital, Yemen's al-Masirah network reported on Tuesday.
 
The Saudi warplanes also launched three airstrikes on the Jarban area in the Sanhan district of the capital, two airstrikes on the Arhab district, in addition to destroying the telecommunications network with two raids on the district of al-Hosn in Khawlan.
 
There is still no report of possible casualties in today's aggression, according to al-Masirah.
 
The airstrikes continue amid a nationwide internet blackout since the Saudi-led coalition bombed a telecommunications hub in Yemen’s port city of al-Hudaydah last week.
 
Yemen's northwestern provinces of Hajjah and Saada were targeted earlier on Monday as the coalition stepped up its airstrikes on Yemen over the past week, leaving more than 100 people killed and many more injured.
 
Saudi Arabia, along with the United Arab Emirates [UAE] and with the green light of the United States and Western countries, carried out comprehensive attacks on Yemen since March 26, 2015, to prevent Ansarullah of Yemen from coming to power in the country.
 
Officials of the Yemeni National Salvation Government have repeatedly stressed that the Yemeni army and popular committees will continue to respond to the aggression as long as the Saudi coalition does not stop the war against Yemen and end the siege.
 
Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been injured and martyred in Saudi-led strikes, with the vast majority of them are civilians.
 
The coalition has been also imposing a blockade on the impoverished country’s ports and airports as a part of his aggression which is aimed at restoring power to fugitive former president Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi.
 
Yemen is home to the world’s largest humanitarian crisis, with at least 7 million people on the brink of famine and hundreds of thousands suffering from cholera.
