Syria Strongly Condemns Brutal Israeli Attacks against Palestinian People: Foreign Ministry

Islam Times - Syria strongly condemned the brutal attacks and acts of repression perpetrated by the Israeli occupation forces against Palestinian people in different areas of occupied Palestinian lands, including the settlers’ breaking into al-Aqsa mosque and limiting the movement of worshippers during the holy month of Ramadan.

“The arbitrary aggression of Israeli occupation forces against Palestinian people is a crime that contradicts the international law, legitimacy of human rights, international human law and the UN relevant resolutions,” Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.The statement added that Syria calls on the international community to assume its responsibility towards the Palestinian people, protect them and implement resolutions of the international legitimacy relevant to the Palestinian cause, and to stop those Israeli crimes immediately.It concluded by saying that Syria reaffirms its support for the Palestinian people and their right to liberation, independence and ending the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian lands and their right to establish their independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.