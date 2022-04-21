0
Thursday 21 April 2022 - 05:26

Iran’s intel forces arrest three Mossad spies in SE province

Story Code : 990246
Iran’s intel forces arrest three Mossad spies in SE province

The ministry said in a statement late on Wednesday that the spies were involved in disseminating classified information and documents.

The statement said the trio had been arrested upon a judicial order, without specifying their nationalities.

Iran’s Intelligence Ministry in July arrested a network of Mossad agents at the Western borders, confiscating a large cache of weapons and ammunition that they were planning to use to provoke riots and terror inside the country.

The ministry’s director-general for counterintelligence said that the Mossad agents had been arrested upon sneaking into Iran from the Western border posts on the back of an extensive surveillance and intelligence operation.

Iranian security forces also in March dismantled two foreign-backed terrorist teams, which were plotting to assassinate several foreign nationals working on infrastructure projects in the country’s Sistan and Baluchestan Province.
Iran Israel Mossad Spy
