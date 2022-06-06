Iran: Grossi's Visit to Israel Damages IAEA's Credibility

Islam Times - The Iranian foreign ministry warned that the recent trip by Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi to Israel would further harm the IAEA's credibility.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh in a tweet late on Friday raised alarm over the UN nuclear watchdog’s collusion with the Israeli regime hours after Grossi held talks with the Israeli regime’s hawkish premier Naftali Bennett in Tel Aviv.“As one of the original signatories to NPT (Non-Proliferation Treaty), Iran calls on all to beware of further erosion of the IAEA's credibility,” Khatibzadeh said.He pointed to the UN nuclear body’s blatant double standards, saying that the world powers cannot overlook Israel’s weapons program while indulging in rhetoric about Iran’s peaceful nuclear program.“No one can keep mum on Israel's clandestine nuclear weapons program and then claim impartiality and talk about Iran's peaceful nuclear activities,” Khatibzadeh said.The statement came after Grossi met with Bennett, followed by latter’s remarks that his regime was prepared to use force to stop Iran's nuclear program.Grossi's whirlwind visit to Tel Aviv came in the backdrop of a report by IAEA alleging that Iran has "not clarified" the presence of nuclear material at three sites.Israeli regime has scaled up its vigorous campaign against a potential deal in Vienna, mounting pressure on the US administration through the influence-yielding Zionist lobby in Washington.It has also been flouting conspiracy theories against Iran’s peaceful, energy-oriented nuclear program, to sidetrack attention from ongoing efforts to revive the 2015 accord.