OIC Needs to Pay Attention to Islamophobia in India: Pakistan

Islam Times - Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called on the OIC Secretary General to discuss Islamophobic actions in India.

According to a statement published on the official website of the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had a telephone conversation with the OIC Secretary General, Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha on Sunday during which the two sides discussed the series of Islamophobic actions in India, in particular the recent remarks against Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him) made by two senior officials of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).The Foreign Minister said that the derogatory remarks by the high-ranking BJP officials had deeply hurt the sentiments of the Muslims around the globe. He strongly condemned the high-handed treatment by the Indian authorities of the peaceful protests after Friday prayers over the derogatory remarks.The Foreign Minister urged the OIC and its Member States to step up their efforts in support of the Indian Muslims. He further urged the Organization to take immediate cognizance of the aggravating situation of Islamophobia in India.The statement also said that both sides recalled the resolutions and pronouncements of the UN and OIC on Islamophobia.