Shelling of Zaporozhye NPP Continues Right Now, 15 Hits Reported
Story Code : 1025868
“They not only shelled yesterday, they are shelling today, shelling right now. As of now, about 15 hits at nuclear power plant facilities have been recorded. Any artillery strikes on the nuclear plant put nuclear safety at risk,” he said.
According to Karchaa, Ukrainian troops targeted special building No 2, which holds fresh nuclear fuel. Several shells hit an area near the storage of nuclear waste.
The radiation background at the station is within the norm, he stressed. “Thank God there has been no radiation release. The background is normal,” he said, adding that no one was hurt.