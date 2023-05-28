One Iranian Border Guard Martyred, 2 Injured in Clash with Taliban

Islam Times - The Iranian Border Police Command said an Iranian border guard has been martyred and two others wounded during a skirmish with the Taliban forces at a border region on Saturday.

The statement said Mohammad Mahdi Ahmadi, a young soldier who was conscripted into the Border Police for compulsory military service, has been martyred in the armed clash with the Taliban at Iran’s Sasouli Police station, which operates as part of the Zabol border regiment in the southeastern province of Sistan and Balouchestan.Two other Iranian border guards have been injured in the clash, the Police said, noting that the Iranian forces have inflicted heavy losses upon the Taliban forces.Iranian Police Deputy Commander General Qassem Rezaei said on Saturday that the Taliban forces inside Afghanistan ignored the norms of good neighborliness and violated international regulations when they used various types of weapons to shoot at Iran’s Sasouli Police station.The general said the courageous Iranian border guards reacted decisively and gave the assailants the necessary warnings in accordance with the border protocols, but sadly, the Taliban resumed shooting a few hours later.The deputy commander said the Iranian border guards have been ordered to give a crushing response to any violation of the border, saying the current rulers of Afghanistan must be held accountable for their ill-advised measures that contravene international principles.Iran said the skirmish broke out at a border region between the southeastern province of Sistan and Balouchestan and the Nimruz province of Afghanistan in areas around Sasouli, Hatam and Makaki villages.A statement said the Iranian military forces have employed light weapons, crew-served weapons and artillery, but denied the use of missiles.