0
Sunday 28 May 2023 - 10:55

One Iranian Border Guard Martyred, 2 Injured in Clash with Taliban

Story Code : 1060605
One Iranian Border Guard Martyred, 2 Injured in Clash with Taliban
The statement said Mohammad Mahdi Ahmadi, a young soldier who was conscripted into the Border Police for compulsory military service, has been martyred in the armed clash with the Taliban at Iran’s Sasouli Police station, which operates as part of the Zabol border regiment in the southeastern province of Sistan and Balouchestan.

Two other Iranian border guards have been injured in the clash, the Police said, noting that the Iranian forces have inflicted heavy losses upon the Taliban forces.

Iranian Police Deputy Commander General Qassem Rezaei said on Saturday that the Taliban forces inside Afghanistan ignored the norms of good neighborliness and violated international regulations when they used various types of weapons to shoot at Iran’s Sasouli Police station.

The general said the courageous Iranian border guards reacted decisively and gave the assailants the necessary warnings in accordance with the border protocols, but sadly, the Taliban resumed shooting a few hours later.

The deputy commander said the Iranian border guards have been ordered to give a crushing response to any violation of the border, saying the current rulers of Afghanistan must be held accountable for their ill-advised measures that contravene international principles.

Iran said the skirmish broke out at a border region between the southeastern province of Sistan and Balouchestan and the Nimruz province of Afghanistan in areas around Sasouli, Hatam and Makaki villages.

A statement said the Iranian military forces have employed light weapons, crew-served weapons and artillery, but denied the use of missiles.
Comment


Featured Stories
Suicide Bombing Targets Security Convoy in Pakistan, 22 Personnel Injured
Suicide Bombing Targets Security Convoy in Pakistan, 22 Personnel Injured
Israel Too Weak to Be Able to Cope with Hezbollah: Analyst
Israel Too Weak to Be Able to Cope with Hezbollah: Analyst
28 May 2023
Iran Police Blame Taliban for Eruption of Border Clash
Iran Police Blame Taliban for Eruption of Border Clash
28 May 2023
Bomb Explosion in Iraq Leaves Several Killed, Injured
Bomb Explosion in Iraq Leaves Several Killed, Injured
27 May 2023
Russia Warns US, UK “Tempting Fate” by Sending Warships to Black Sea
Russia Warns US, UK “Tempting Fate” by Sending Warships to Black Sea
27 May 2023
Kissinger: NATO’s “Grave Mistake’” Led to Ukraine Conflict
Kissinger: NATO’s “Grave Mistake’” Led to Ukraine Conflict
27 May 2023
US: New Jersey’s Islamophobia Incidents Increase by Nearly 50%
US: New Jersey’s Islamophobia Incidents Increase by Nearly 50%
26 May 2023
South Korea, US Hold Live-Fire Drills, Prepare for Full-Scale Attack
South Korea, US Hold Live-Fire Drills, Prepare for Full-Scale Attack
26 May 2023
Russia, N. Korea Working on System of Settlements in Rubles
Russia, N. Korea Working on System of Settlements in Rubles
26 May 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah to Israeli Leaders: Great War Will Lead You to Abyss, if Not Demise
Sayyed Nasrallah to Israeli Leaders: Great War Will Lead You to Abyss, if Not Demise
26 May 2023
US Critical Infrastructure Hacked, Chinese Gov’t-Backed Group Blamed
US Critical Infrastructure Hacked, Chinese Gov’t-Backed Group Blamed
25 May 2023
Syria Lashes Out at France Over “Hysteria” On President Assad
Syria Lashes Out at France Over “Hysteria” On President Assad
25 May 2023
Russia
Russia's Foreign Intelligence Chief Urges US, UK to Leave Iran Alone
25 May 2023