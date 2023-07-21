Sayyed Nasrallah Calls on Lebanese Gov’t to Expel Swedish Ambassador in Protest of Holy Quran Desecration

Islam Times - Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah tackled the renewed crime of disrespecting the Holiest Islamic Book in Sweden, saying: “We are saddened by the new heinous act of desecrating Holy Quran

All Muslims, not just the Shia, are concerned with condemning the desecration of Holy Quran, Sayyed Nasrallah said in a comment about disrespecting the photos of Iraqi and Iranian religious figures in Sweden.

Hezbollah Leader indicated that the Israeli Mossad insists on stirring sedition among Muslims and Christians in Iraq.

Counter measures

To face the blatant violation, Sayyed Nasrallah called on all worshippers to hold protest after the Friday prayers off all the mosques across Lebanon and demand that the Lebanese authorities expel the Swedish ambassador and withdraw the Lebanese ambassadors from Sweden.

His eminence also urged Ashura ceremonies attendees to hold a copy of the Holy Book on Friday in order to show commitment to Quran and collectively read a number of verses.

Politically, Sayyed Nasrallah said that over 50 Arab and Muslim states must withdraw ambassadors from Sweden and expel Swedish diplomats on order to threaten the Swedish interests, calling for public demands in this context.

Delivering a speech during the commemoration of the third night of Ashura ceremonies in the southern suburb of Beirut on Thursday, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that selecting an Iraqi Christian to burn Holy Quran is deliberate.