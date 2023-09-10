Issa Qassem: Opening Zionist Embassy in Bahrain in Line with Their Destructive Role

Islam Times - The leader of the Islamic Movement of Bahrain said that the opening of the Zionist embassy in Manama, the capital of Bahrain, is in line with the destructive role of the Zionists.

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen opened the embassy of this regime in Manama during his first visit to Bahrain last Monday.According to Bahrain Mirror, "Sheikh Isa Qassem", the leader of the Islamic Movement of Bahrain, emphasized in a statement on Saturday that the opening of the Zionist embassy in Bahrain is an obvious battle against God, the Prophet of Islam and all the Muslims of the world.Sheikh Qassem pointed out that war with God is the most important issue that believers must deal with so that the truth prevails over falsehood and the religion of Islam is preserved.Cohen's trip to Bahrain was met with a wave of condemnations from Bahraini people, civil institutions and religious and political communities.Previously, the people of Bahrain had expressed their opposition to the compromise between the Al-Khalifa and the Tel Aviv regime by holding demonstrations and burning the flag of the Zionist regime.The officials of the Zionist regime, who are living in isolation due to the change in regional equations to the detriment of this regime and because of their plan to continue the path of compromise in the region, have tried in the last few months to pretend that the path of compromise continues with continuous news.