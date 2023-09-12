2 Die in Floods Caused by Storm Daniel in Eastern Libya

Islam Times - The Libyan National Unity Government announced the death of two people on Monday as a result of floods that swept through several areas in the country's east.

The Mediterranean storm Daniel swept on Sunday several areas in eastern Libya, most notably the cities of Benghazi, Bayda, and Al Marj, as well as Soussa and Derna, according to an Anadolu Agency reporter.The storm "caused the death of two people in the east of the country,” Al-Ahrar news quoted government spokesperson Mohamad Hamouda as saying.Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh has directed that several security agencies send teams to the eastern region to provide the necessary support.Meanwhile, the mayor of the Bayda Municipality, Safi Al-Din Idris Haiba, announced that the situation in the region is “out of control,” calling on officials to intervene urgently.Haiba issued a statement urging residents to remain indoors. He also requested security services to assist storm victims who are stranded.The Libyan Supreme Council of State stated on Sunday that it is closely monitoring what is happening in the country's eastern regions.The council urged "state agencies in the east and west of the country to make efforts and work together to manage the crisis.”On Saturday, the authorities in eastern Libya declared a state of emergency.The National Center of Meteorology also warned of "weather fluctuations affecting the regions of northeastern Libya on Sunday, accompanied by strong winds in most areas, sometimes exceeding 70 kilometers (43.4 miles) per hour."