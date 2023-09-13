Islam Times - The Libyan city of Derna's devastating flooding death toll has exceeded 5,300 people, Libya's Ministry of Interior said on Tuesday.

“At the moment, the death toll in the city of Derna as a result of storm Daniel is more than 5,300,” a spokesperson of Libya's Ministry of Interior said, reaffirming that the rescue operations remained ongoing.Earlier, AFP reported, citing a Red Cross source, that the death toll from the devastating floods in eastern Libya is expected to soar dramatically, with thousands of people reported missing."The death toll is huge and might reach the thousands," said Tamer Ramadan of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.