Libyan Parliament Orders out Envoys of Countries Supporting “Israel”

Islam Times - Libya’s eastern-based parliament has ordered departure of the ambassadors of the countries that support the “Israeli” entity, which has brought the Palestinian territory of the Gaza Strip under a hugely-deadly aggression.

“We demand that the ambassadors of the states which support the Zionist entity in its crimes leave the territory [of Libya] immediately,” the parliament said in a statement.The legislatures also threatened to cut energy supplies to the countries in question.“If the massacres committed by the Zionist enemy do not stop, we demand that the Libyan government suspend the export of oil and gas to the states that support it,” the statement added.The Libyan parliament also singled out the United States, the UK, France, and Italy for criticism over their support for the “Israeli” entity.It further stated that those states that “support the Zionist entity in its crimes” in the Gaza Strip, while their leaders “lecture on human rights and the right of peoples to self-determination”.