Qatar: Gaza Truce Extension to be Announced in Coming Hours

Islam Times - Different countries have called for the continuation of the truce in the Gaza battle and turning it into a lasting ceasefire.

In the the UN Security Council meeting which was held on Wednesday, the US UN envoy Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that Washington backs Gaza truce extension to get more captives released: UN envoyIn order to get more captives released, "we want to see this humanitarian pause extended. Israel has been very clear that it is prepared to continue the pause in fighting for every day that Hamas releases an additional 10 hostages,” she said.According to Al Jazeera, the Biden administration has faced widespread public pressure to pressure Israel to agree to a long-term ceasefire in Gaza. So far, Washington has not called for a ceasefire, saying ending the war would benefit Hamas.Meanwhile, media have reported that the Israeli regime is open to new negotiations over the release of men and soldiers, and to extending the current pause in fighting.Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud called on the UN Security Council to “live up to its responsibilities” and enforce a lasting ceasefire in Gaza.He said the aid that is currently trickling into the enclave is “by far less than is needed”.The spokesman of Qatar's Foreign Ministry Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari stated that the extension of the temporary ceasefire between the Zionist regime and the Hamas movement will be announced in the coming hours.