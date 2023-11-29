0
Wednesday 29 November 2023 - 22:05

Qatar: Gaza Truce Extension to be Announced in Coming Hours

Story Code : 1099189
Qatar: Gaza Truce Extension to be Announced in Coming Hours
In the the UN Security Council meeting which was held on Wednesday, the US UN envoy Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that Washington backs Gaza truce extension to get more captives released: UN envoy

In order to get more captives released,  "we want to see this humanitarian pause extended. Israel has been very clear that it is prepared to continue the pause in fighting for every day that Hamas releases an additional 10 hostages,” she said.

According to Al Jazeera, the Biden administration has faced widespread public pressure to pressure Israel to agree to a long-term ceasefire in Gaza. So far, Washington has not called for a ceasefire, saying ending the war would benefit Hamas.

Meanwhile, media have reported that the Israeli regime is open to new negotiations over the release of men and soldiers, and to extending the current pause in fighting.

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud called on the UN Security Council to “live up to its responsibilities” and enforce a lasting ceasefire in Gaza.

He said the aid that is currently trickling into the enclave is “by far less than is needed”.

The spokesman of Qatar's Foreign Ministry Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari stated that the extension of the temporary ceasefire between the Zionist regime and the Hamas movement will be announced in the coming hours.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: US Regional Plans Disrupted by Operation Al-Aqsa Flood
Ayatollah Khamenei: US Regional Plans Disrupted by Operation Al-Aqsa Flood
Ben Gvir Threatens to Tear Down ‘Israeli’ Government If War Not Resumed
Ben Gvir Threatens to Tear Down ‘Israeli’ Government If War Not Resumed
29 November 2023
US Doomed to Flee Syria, Iraq: Iranian General
US Doomed to Flee Syria, Iraq: Iranian General
29 November 2023
َA Look Into Israeli Regime
َA Look Into Israeli Regime's Losses in Gaza Battle
29 November 2023
WHO: More Palestinians Could Die from Diseases than Bombs in Besieged Gaza
WHO: More Palestinians Could Die from Diseases than Bombs in Besieged Gaza
29 November 2023
White House: Hamas Not Using American Captives as
White House: Hamas Not Using American Captives as 'Leverage' in Swap Talks
29 November 2023
Russia’s Ryabkov Warns US against Entering New Arms Race
Russia’s Ryabkov Warns US against Entering New Arms Race
29 November 2023
UN Must Recognize Zionism as Form of Racism: Iranian Envoy
UN Must Recognize Zionism as Form of Racism: Iranian Envoy
29 November 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Terms Army Navy as Iran’s Great Capacity
Ayatollah Khamenei Terms Army Navy as Iran’s Great Capacity
28 November 2023
US, ‘Israel’ To Face ’Harsh Consequences’ If War Crimes Continue in Gaza: Iran FM
US, ‘Israel’ To Face ’Harsh Consequences’ If War Crimes Continue in Gaza: Iran FM
28 November 2023
US Interested in Discussing Nuclear Issues with Russia: Senior Diplomat
US Interested in Discussing Nuclear Issues with Russia: Senior Diplomat
28 November 2023
‘Israeli’ Captive Held in Gaza Thanks Hamas For Kind, Humane Treatment
‘Israeli’ Captive Held in Gaza Thanks Hamas For Kind, Humane Treatment
28 November 2023
Pyongyang: North Korean Spy Satellite Photographs White House
Pyongyang: North Korean Spy Satellite Photographs White House
28 November 2023